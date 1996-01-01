2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Intro to Acceleration
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
An airplane stands still on the runway to take off. The plane starts from zero initial velocity, heads in a straight path, and achieves a speed of 100 m/s (360 km/h) before taking off. If the plane covered a distance of 1800 m, what is the time taken by the plane to travel this length of the runway?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
30 s
B
33 s
C
36 s
D
40 s