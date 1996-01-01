2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Intro to Acceleration
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics Intro to Acceleration
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A train is stopped at a red light. As soon as the light turns green, the train starts with constant acceleration along the rails. The train starts with zero initial velocity, going into the straight path, and moves with the speed of 22.22 m/s when it reaches the next light at a distance of 130 m from the previous one. What is the magnitude of the acceleration of the train?
A train is stopped at a red light. As soon as the light turns green, the train starts with constant acceleration along the rails. The train starts with zero initial velocity, going into the straight path, and moves with the speed of 22.22 m/s when it reaches the next light at a distance of 130 m from the previous one. What is the magnitude of the acceleration of the train?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.15 m/s2
B
1.50 m/s2
C
1.89 m/s2
D
2.15 m/s2