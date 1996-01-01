2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Intro to Acceleration
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics Intro to Acceleration
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
The westward component of the velocity of a truck that travels from rest and along Rama Street is given by vx(t) = ( − 2.134 m/s3)t2. What is the acceleration of the truck when vx = − 17 m/s?
The westward component of the velocity of a truck that travels from rest and along Rama Street is given by vx(t) = ( − 2.134 m/s3)t2. What is the acceleration of the truck when vx = − 17 m/s?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
− 10.04 m/s2
B
− 11.04 m/s2
C
− 12.04 m/s2
D
− 13.04 m/s2