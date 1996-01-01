27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Power in Circuits
27. Resistors & DC Circuits Power in Circuits
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the comparison between the total power delivered to the resistors when they are connected in parallel and when they are connected in series in a circuit with resistors measuring 3.2 kΩ, 4.8 kΩ, and 6.4 kΩ, and a power supply of 120 V?
What is the comparison between the total power delivered to the resistors when they are connected in parallel and when they are connected in series in a circuit with resistors measuring 3.2 kΩ, 4.8 kΩ, and 6.4 kΩ, and a power supply of 120 V?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.1
B
9.7
C
1.0
D
1.4