27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Power in Circuits
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
A square surface is placed in a uniform electric field as shown in the figure below. The electric flux through the surface is measured to be -7.0 N•m2/C. Determine the magnitude of the electric field.
49 N/C
85 N/C
4.9 × 103 N/C
8.5 × 103 N/C