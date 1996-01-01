27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Power in Circuits
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a small manufacturing plant where the machines collectively consume 80 kWh of electrical energy daily. If the electrical supply to the plant operates at a voltage of 220 V, determine the total electrical resistance of the plant.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
12 Ω
B
15 Ω
C
17 Ω
D
18 Ω