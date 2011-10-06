1. Intro to Physics Units
70PRACTICE PROBLEM
Considering electrons as completely free particles within a conductor, determine the number of states per unit energy range (g(E)). The energy E of states at the surface is 6.5 eV and V = 1.5 cm3. State g(E) in terms of states per electron volt.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.01 × 1040 states/eV
B
2.60 × 1022 states/eV
C
1.63 × 1041 states/eV
D
1.63 × 1022 states/eV