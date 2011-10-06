1. Intro to Physics Units
71PRACTICE PROBLEM
For a metal at 310 K and at constant volume, determine the contribution of electron to the molar heat capacity. Take the Fermi energy of metal as 6.32 eV and the molar gas constant is 8.314 J/mol.K.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.7357 J/mol•K
B
0.1835 J/mol•K
C
0.174 J/mol•K
D
0.0173 J/mol•K