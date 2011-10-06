1. Intro to Physics Units
69PRACTICE PROBLEM
State true or false 'Pure germanium is largely opaque to visible light.' Consider a germanium light detector with a maximum capacity to detect a light of wavelength 3.82 μm.
A
True
B
False
C
Cannot be decided
D
Insufficient data