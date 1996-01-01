18. Waves & Sound
The Doppler Effect
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A car driving at 15 m/s hoots at a frequency of 410 Hz in the motionless air. Determine the frequency heard by a driver in another car moving at 25 m/s in the opposite direction and approaching the hooting car.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
421 Hz
B
398 Hz
C
460 Hz
D
364 Hz