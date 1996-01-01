18. Waves & Sound
The Doppler Effect
18. Waves & Sound The Doppler Effect
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 2.0 W, 2.5 KHz sound emitter is released 180 m above a detector. The atmospheric temperature is 22°C. Find the i) frequency and ii) the sound intensity level detected by the detector 5.5 s from the instant the emitter was released.
A 2.0 W, 2.5 KHz sound emitter is released 180 m above a detector. The atmospheric temperature is 22°C. Find the i) frequency and ii) the sound intensity level detected by the detector 5.5 s from the instant the emitter was released.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 3.0 kHz ii) 96 dB
B
i) 2.1 kHz ii) 96 dB
C
i) 2.1 kHz ii) 81 dB
D
i) 3.0 kHz ii) 81 dB