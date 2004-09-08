6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Newton's First & Second Laws
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
As part of a physical exercise, a gymnast jumps straight up from a crouched position during a physical exercise attaining a maximum height of approximately 60 cm. However, the gymnast's body above the knees rises approximately 52 cm above the ground. To simplify the calculations while yielding a realistic result, we shall make an assumption that the whole body rises 60 cm during the jump. What free-body diagram best represents the person while jumping?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D
E
F