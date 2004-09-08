6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Newton's First & Second Laws
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 125 kg drone in flight runs out of fuel at a high altitude near the earth's poles. The drone has no safety gear such as parachutes. It begins falling towards the earth's surface and crashes into the ice at 285 km/h penetrating a depth of 59.0 cm. Determine its acceleration during the crash in m/s2 and multiple's of g, assuming constant acceleration.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
9.8 m/s2 or g
B
5.31 × 103 m/s2 or 542g
C
3.4 m/s2 or 0.347g
D
6.88 × 104 m/s2 or 7020g
E
1.23 × 103 m/s2 or 126g