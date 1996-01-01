2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Intro to Acceleration
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A train is traveling to the right along its straight railway track. The equation for the position of the train as a function of time is given by x(t) = 25.0 cm + (3.15 cm/s)t − (0.0324 cm/s2)t2. What are the initial position, initial velocity, and initial acceleration of the train?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
initial position = 25 cm, initial velocity = 3.15 cm/s, initial acceleration = -0.065 cm/s2
B
initial position = 31 cm, initial velocity = 2.75 cm/s, initial acceleration = -0.155 cm/s2
C
initial position = 25 cm, initial velocity = 4.55 cm/s, initial acceleration = -0.235 cm/s2
D
initial position = 40 cm, initial velocity = 5.20 cm/s, initial acceleration = -0.335 cm/s2