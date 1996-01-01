2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics Intro to Acceleration
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
The velocity of a squirrel running around the forest is defined by vx(t) = α + βt2, where α = 4.50 m/s and β = 0.270 m/s3. Considering t = 0 to t = 12.00 s, what is the squirrel's average acceleration?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.615 m/s2
B
1.995 m/s2
C
3.240 m/s2
D
2.865 m/s2