18. Waves & Sound
Standing Waves
18. Waves & Sound Standing Waves
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 450 Hz pure sound wave is directed toward the upper end of a graduated glass cylinder held straight up. The glass cylinder of 130 cm in height is totally filled with oil and has a tap at the base. The oil is at room temperature. The oil is drained gently from the tap. We are expecting that standing waves will be generated inside the cylinder at specific oil levels, h. The level h is measured from the base. Calculate the values of h.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.1 × 102 cm and 73 cm
B
73 cm and 15 cm
C
1.1 × 102 cm, 73 cm, and 35 cm
D
1.1 × 102 cm, 35 cm, and 15 cm