A pipeline technician responsible for the maintenance of oil and gas pipeline systems developed a method to measure the length of underground empty pipes based on standing waves. In one experimental test, the technician sent adjustable frequency sound from the open end of a pipeline and detected standing wave signals at 6.07 Hz and 7.80 Hz using standing wave detection apparatus, with no other resonance frequency in between. Calculate the length of the pipeline. Assume the pipeline is an open-closed tube with a sound speed of 340 m/s inside the empty pipe.