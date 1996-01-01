35. Special Relativity
A certain theoretical hydrogen-like atom has an energy level diagram, as shown in the figure. An electromagnetic wave of energy 16 eV is absorbed by an electron that is transferred to an excited upper state. When the atom returns to its fundamental state, it releases energy in the form of electromagnetic radiation. What are the conceivable energies of the emitted photons, considering that transitions between all pairs of energy levels can occur?
A
0.87 eV and 2.50 eV
B
2.50 eV and 13.5 eV
C
2.50 eV and 16.0 eV
D
2.50 eV, 13.5 eV and 16.0 eV