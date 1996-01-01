35. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
35. Special Relativity Inertial Reference Frames
131PRACTICE PROBLEM
A hydrogen atom undergoes an electronic transition from the first excited state to the second excited state when it absorbs electromagnetic radiation with a wavelength of 656 nm. Determine the wavelength (λ) of the radiation needed to promote an electron from the first to the second excited state in a singly ionized helium ion.
A hydrogen atom undergoes an electronic transition from the first excited state to the second excited state when it absorbs electromagnetic radiation with a wavelength of 656 nm. Determine the wavelength (λ) of the radiation needed to promote an electron from the first to the second excited state in a singly ionized helium ion.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
λ = 136 nm
B
λ = 164 nm
C
λ = 326 nm
D
λ = 652 nm