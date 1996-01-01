18. Waves & Sound
The Doppler Effect
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
An ambulance behind a wide-load truck driving in the same direction emits an alert tone at 1500 Hz. The ambulance moves at 28.0 m/s and the truck moves at 14.0 m/s. Determine the wavelength of the waves reflected by the truck's load measured relative to the ambulance.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.179 m
B
0.219 m
C
0.202 m
D
0.211 m