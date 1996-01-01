14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics
Torque & Acceleration (Rotational Dynamics)
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A solid disk with a moment of inertia of 5.4kg•m2 measured relative to its axis of rotation is required to spin at an angular speed of 850 rev/min. Determine the torque that will bring the disk to this speed within 4.50 s when the disk is initially at rest.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
481 N•m
B
107 N•m
C
3.67 N•m
D
0.273 N•m
E
1020 N•m