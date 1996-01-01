14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A string is wound around a pulley. The free end of the string is attached to a metallic block. The pulley has a mass of 8.50 kg, a radius of 220 mm, and behaves like a uniform cylinder. You release the block from rest and notice that the block unwinds a 17.0 m length of the string in 6.50 s. What is the string's tension?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.42 N
B
0.292 N
C
15.6 N
D
22.2 N