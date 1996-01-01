14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics
Torque & Acceleration (Rotational Dynamics)
14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics Torque & Acceleration (Rotational Dynamics)
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A jewelry box of mass 1 kg is attached to the end of a thin string. The string is wound around a solid, uniform disk of mass 6 kg and radius 10 cm. The disk rotates about a fixed axis that passes through its center. What is the speed of the box right before hitting the ground if the box is released from rest from a height of 1m above the ground?
A jewelry box of mass 1 kg is attached to the end of a thin string. The string is wound around a solid, uniform disk of mass 6 kg and radius 10 cm. The disk rotates about a fixed axis that passes through its center. What is the speed of the box right before hitting the ground if the box is released from rest from a height of 1m above the ground?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.22 m/s
B
2.21 m/s
C
4.91 m/s
D
9.81 m/