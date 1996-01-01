An electrical stimulus is generated by a small mass of specialized tissue (called the sinus node) located in the right upper chamber (atria) of the heart. It generates an electrical stimulus of 60 mV (milliVolts). In a lifetime, estimate the number of times an average person generates an electrical stimulus in his heart and its equivalent voltage if this person has an electrical activity 82 times per minute and has a life expectancy of 72.6 years.