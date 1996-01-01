1. Intro to Physics Units
Counting Significant Figures
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
If an average person eats 3 meals per day, estimate the number of times an average person eats in a lifetime, and calculate how many calories this is equivalent to. Assume an intake of 750 calories per meal and an average life span of 72.6 years.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
79497 meals, 8.9927 × 108 cal
B
74947 meals, 6.5827 × 1010 cal
C
79497 meals, 5.9623 × 107 cal
D
77494 meals, 6.2328 × 105 cal