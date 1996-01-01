24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Field Lines
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A tiny particle of mass 5 × 10-15 kg and a charge of 4 nC is accelerated from rest between two oppositely charged flat parallel sheets where there is a constant horizontal electric field of +280 N/C. The two sheets are separated by a distance of 5.0 mm. Find the speed of the particle 1 μs after being released.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
70 m/s
B
140 m/s
C
224 m/s
D
448 m/s