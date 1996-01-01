24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Field Lines
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two tiny spheres of charge, q1 = 2 μC and q2 = 3 μC are separated by a distance of 31 cm and lie along the horizontal axis. The sphere with charge q1 is on the left. Determine the electric field E vector at i) the midpoint between two charges and ii) 4 cm to the right of the charge q2.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) E = 3.72 × 105 N/C; - x direction
ii) E = 1.69 × 107 N/C; - x direction
B
i) E = 3.72 × 105 N/C; - x direction
ii) E = 1.69 × 107 N/C; + x direction
C
i) E = 1.25 × 108 N/C; - x direction
ii) E = 0.81 × 106 N/C; - x direction
D
i) E = 1.25 × 108 N/C; - x direction
ii) E = 0.81 × 106 N/C; + x direction
