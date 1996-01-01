24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Field Lines
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two infinite parallel sheets of opposite charge are separated by 25.0 cm. An electron is released from rest at the surface of the negative sheet and reaches the positive sheet 3 μs later. What is the magnitude of the electric field (E) between the two sheets?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
E = 0.31 N/C
B
E = 0.93 N/C
C
E = 6.2 N/C
D
E= 31 N/C