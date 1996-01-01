4. 2D Kinematics
Acceleration in 2D
4. 2D Kinematics Acceleration in 2D
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
On a slope with a constant incline of 20.0°, a car descends. When the brakes are applied, the car's speed decreases from 90.0 km/h to a complete stop in 6.00 seconds. Calculate the horizontal and vertical components of the car's acceleration during this braking process.
On a slope with a constant incline of 20.0°, a car descends. When the brakes are applied, the car's speed decreases from 90.0 km/h to a complete stop in 6.00 seconds. Calculate the horizontal and vertical components of the car's acceleration during this braking process.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ax = -3.92 m/s2, ay = 1.43 m/s2
B
ax = - 14.1 m/s2, ay = 1.43 m/s2
C
ax = -3.92 m/s2, ay = 5.13 m/s2
D
ax = -14.1 m/s2, ay = 5.13 m/s2