24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Gauss' Law
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
The earth is approximately a sphere of radius 6.37 × 106 m. Together with its atmosphere, it is electrically neutral. The Earth carries a negative electric charge on its surface, QEarth = -6.8 × 105 C. Calculate the magnitude of electric field (E) produced by the Earth at a location near its surface.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
E = 9.4 N/C
B
E = 43.3 N/C
C
E = 150.6 N/C
D
E = 218.2 N/C