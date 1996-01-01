24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Gauss' Law
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
A uniform glass globe rubbed with silk acquires a positive charge, Q. The charge is distributed evenly across the globe's volume. The globe has a radius of 15.0 cm. The strength of the electric field just outside the globe is 350.0 N/C. Calculate the electric field at 10.0 cm from the globe center.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
E = 74.5 N/C
B
E = 233.4 N/C
C
E = 700.2 N/C
D
E = 744.6 N/C