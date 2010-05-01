24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Gauss' Law
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
The helium atom consists of a spherical nucleus containing 2 protons. The nucleus is surrounded by 2 electrons orbiting around it at a distance of 1.0 × 10−12 m. The radius of the helium nucleus is 1.6 × 10−15 m. Find the strength of the electric field generated by the nucleus at the electrons' orbit.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
E = 1.5 × 108 N/C
B
E = 2.9 × 108 N/C
C
E = 1.5 × 1015 N/C
D
E = 2.9 × 1015 N/C