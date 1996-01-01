22. The First Law of Thermodynamics
Heat Equations for Special Processes & Molar Specific Heats
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
An ideal gas is used as fuel in a high-tech engine. The engine starts with m moles of the gas at an initial temperature of Ti and a volume of Vi. During the engine's operation, the gas undergoes an isothermal expansion process, maintaining a constant temperature while the volume triples. Determine the amount of heat energy transferred to the gas during this process in terms of m, Ti, and Vi.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
mRTiln(3)
B
-mRTiln(2)
C
-mTiln(3)
D
mTiln(2)