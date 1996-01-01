22. The First Law of Thermodynamics
Heat Equations for Special Processes & Molar Specific Heats
22. The First Law of Thermodynamics Heat Equations for Special Processes & Molar Specific Heats
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
An experiment is conducted by a group of engineers to investigate the behavior of an ideal gas. They begin with n moles of the gas in a sealed container, at a temperature of T1, and a volume of V1. They expand the container isothermally, keeping the temperature constant until the volume tripled. Calculate the work done on the gas during this process in terms of n, T1, and V1.
An experiment is conducted by a group of engineers to investigate the behavior of an ideal gas. They begin with n moles of the gas in a sealed container, at a temperature of T1, and a volume of V1. They expand the container isothermally, keeping the temperature constant until the volume tripled. Calculate the work done on the gas during this process in terms of n, T1, and V1.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
RT1ln(2)
B
-nRT1ln(3)
C
RT1ln(3)
D
-nRT1ln(2)