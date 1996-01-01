22. The First Law of Thermodynamics
22. The First Law of Thermodynamics First Law of Thermodynamics
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A chef wants to reduce the cooking time by a few minutes. To succeed, he raises the pressure to 4 atm inside the cooker. At this pressure, the boiling point of water, the density of water, and the density of steam are 144 °C, 922.2 kg/m3, and 2.163 kg/m3 respectively. What is the work (W) done by 200 g of steam formed at 144 °C inside the cooker?
A
W = 0.92 × 104 J
B
W = 2.23 × 104 J
C
W = 3.73 × 104 J
D
W = 4.72 × 104 J