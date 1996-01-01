22. The First Law of Thermodynamics
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A sample of gas has its volume reduced isobarically from 3 L to 1 L inside a vertical cylinder with a movable piston at a pressure of 1.25 atm. The gas temperature decreases by 10 °C and its internal energy by 1000 J. What is the heat exchanged (Q) during the process if (i) the gas is ideal, or (ii) the gas is not ideal?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) Q = -1253.4 J
B
i) Q = -253.4 J
C
i) Q = 253.4 J
D
i) Q = 1253.4 J
