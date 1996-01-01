22. The First Law of Thermodynamics
First Law of Thermodynamics
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A car radiator is filled with pure water. The radiator cap keeps the pressure at 3.5 atm and pushes the boiling point of water to 140°C. At 3.5 atm, the heat of vaporization is 2.11 × 106 J/kg. What would be the increase in the internal energy (ΔU) of water if 250 g of the steam were formed from water at this temperature and pressure? At 3.5 atm and 140 °C, the densities of water and steam are 928.5 kg/m3 and 1.93 kg/m3, respectively.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ΔU = 4.3 × 103J
B
ΔU = 4.5 × 104J
C
ΔU = 4.8 × 105J
D
ΔU = 5.5 × 105J