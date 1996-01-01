33. Geometric Optics
Ray Diagrams For Lenses
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A concave lens of focal length - 8 cm is used to form the image of a 2.0 cm high object located 10 cm in front of the lens. Use graph paper and ray tracing techniques to locate the image. Measure the image position and height from your diagram.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
si = - 4.4 cm; hi = 0.88 cm
B
si = 4.4 cm; hi = 0.88 cm
C
si = - 9.1 cm; hi = 1.1 cm
D
si = 9.1 cm; hi = 1.1 cm