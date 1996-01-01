4. 2D Kinematics
Intro to Motion in 2D: Position & Displacement
At t= 0, a submarine is moving at v = -8.0 ĵ m/s and is located at r0 = 5000 î + 125 ĵ + 750 k̂ ( in meters) with respect to a reference island. At t= 0 s, the submarine accelerates at a rate of a = 1.25 î - 2.50 ĵ (m/s2) for 2 minutes. Calculate the submarine's position vector after 2 minutes of motion.
r = (1.40 î - 1.88 ĵ + 0.075 k̂) × 104 m
r = (1.40 î + 1.88 ĵ - 0.075 k̂) × 104 m
r = (2.65 î - 1.45 ĵ + 75 k̂) × 102 m
r = (2.65 î + 1.45 ĵ - 75 k̂) × 102 m