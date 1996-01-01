4. 2D Kinematics
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find graphically the equivalent of the below-mentioned vector displacements:
(i) 30 m, 45° south of west; (ii) 22 m, 60° west of north; (iii) 15 m, 30° east of north; (iv) 38 m, 75° south of east.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The resultant is 19 m at 27° south of east.
B
The resultant is 38 m at 72° south of east.
C
The resultant is 21 m at 52° north of east.
D
The resultant is 25 m at 32° south of east.