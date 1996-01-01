4. 2D Kinematics
Intro to Motion in 2D: Position & Displacement
4. 2D Kinematics Intro to Motion in 2D: Position & Displacement
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
A car is traveling on an interstate highway. The x- and y-components of the car's velocity are given by the equation v = (2tî + 9t2 ĵ) m/s. Assuming that the car's initial position (r0) at a time to is given as r0 = (5î + 3ĵ)m, determine its position vector at t = 3s.
A car is traveling on an interstate highway. The x- and y-components of the car's velocity are given by the equation v = (2tî + 9t2 ĵ) m/s. Assuming that the car's initial position (r0) at a time to is given as r0 = (5î + 3ĵ)m, determine its position vector at t = 3s.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4î + 4 ĵ
B
î + 8 ĵ
C
14î + 84 ĵ
D
2î + 6 ĵ