30PRACTICE PROBLEM
A beam of light traveling vertically downward is incident on a triangular glass prism of refractive index 1.52, as shown in the figure below. Determine the angle of deviation of the light as it exits the prism relative to its initial vertical direction.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
16.5°
B
20.3°
C
32.4°
D
37.0 °