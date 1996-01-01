33. Geometric Optics
Refraction of Light & Snell's Law
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
The figure below shows an overhead view of a monochromatic light hitting the surface of a transparent polymer with a refractive index of 1.39. The device emitting the light is placed at L( 12 cm, 0 cm) and the light hits the polymer at I ( 0 cm, 6.7 cm). What will happen to the light at the surface AB?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The light will refract into the air at an angle of 29.2° with respect to the surface normal.
B
The light will refract into the air at an angle of 69.5° with respect to the surface normal.
C
The light will experience total internal reflection at an angle of 29.2° with respect to the surface normal.
D
The light will experience total internal reflection at an angle of 69.5° with respect to the surface normal.