2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Kinematics Equations
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics Kinematics Equations
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
A vessel, measuring 120 m in length, starts its uniform acceleration from a complete stop. When the front of the vessel reaches a buoy located 300 m away from its initial position, it is traveling at a speed of 12 m/s. What will be the speed of the rear end of the vessel as it passes the buoy?
A vessel, measuring 120 m in length, starts its uniform acceleration from a complete stop. When the front of the vessel reaches a buoy located 300 m away from its initial position, it is traveling at a speed of 12 m/s. What will be the speed of the rear end of the vessel as it passes the buoy?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
24 m/s
B
14 m/s
C
20 m/s
D
12 m/s