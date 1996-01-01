2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Kinematics Equations
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics Kinematics Equations
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
Imagine a scenario where a high-speed train is traveling at a velocity of 160 km/h along a straight track. Upon detecting an obstacle, the train's emergency braking system is activated, subjecting it to a uniform deceleration of 2 g's (where 1.00 g equals 9.80 m/s²). Calculate the distance required for the train's safety systems to engage and bring it to a complete stop, ensuring passenger safety during rapid deceleration.
Imagine a scenario where a high-speed train is traveling at a velocity of 160 km/h along a straight track. Upon detecting an obstacle, the train's emergency braking system is activated, subjecting it to a uniform deceleration of 2 g's (where 1.00 g equals 9.80 m/s²). Calculate the distance required for the train's safety systems to engage and bring it to a complete stop, ensuring passenger safety during rapid deceleration.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
44.4 m
B
65.3 m
C
50.4 m
D
11.1 m