17. Periodic Motion
Spring Force (Hooke's Law)
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
During a scientific experiment on Earth, objects are ejected 10 km into the atmosphere from a high-speed launcher. If gravity is constant over the 10 km range of the objects' heights, when the experiment is reproduced with the same launch speed on Mars how high would these materials go? Mars has a mass of 6.42 × 1023 kg and a radius of 3390 km.
10 km
13.1 km
26.3 km
52.7 km