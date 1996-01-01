17. Periodic Motion
Spring Force (Hooke's Law)
17. Periodic Motion Spring Force (Hooke's Law)
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A thin rogue planet in the form of a homogeneous spherical shell of mass M and radius R floats in space without orbiting any star. Draw a graph that illustrates the variation of the gravitational force on a point-like object of mass m moving away radially from the center of the planet to a point at infinity.
A thin rogue planet in the form of a homogeneous spherical shell of mass M and radius R floats in space without orbiting any star. Draw a graph that illustrates the variation of the gravitational force on a point-like object of mass m moving away radially from the center of the planet to a point at infinity.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D