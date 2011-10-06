1. Intro to Physics Units
52PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a quantum simulator for interacting spin systems with complete control of individual interactions. In the initially set parameters, a magnetic field in which the 1s state atom is placed is 1.25 T and is in the positive z-direction. All the model parameters can be dynamically tuned at will. Considering the applied parameters, determine the energy difference between the spin-up and the spin-down state and find which level (ms =1/2 or ms = -1/2) is at the lowest energy.
A
ΔU = 4.51 x 10-3 eV , Spin up state
B
ΔU = 3.25 x 106 eV , Spin up state
C
ΔU = 5.72 x 105 eV , Spin down state
D
ΔU = 1.45 x 10-4 eV , Spin down state