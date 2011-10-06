1. Intro to Physics Units
53PRACTICE PROBLEM
In atomic physics, the total angular momentum is obtained by combining its orbital and spin angular momentum. Assume the case of a hydrogen atom with principal quantum number n = 2 and orbital quantum number l = 1. What should be the energy difference between the two possible values j = 1/2 and j = 3/2?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
7.47 x 103 eV
B
4.53 x 10-5 eV
C
8.13 x 10-8 eV
D
3.55 x 106 eV