1. Intro to Physics Units
51PRACTICE PROBLEM
A split in an energy level of a system occurs when a perturbation changes the system. This may occur because of external fields. Consider the case where the perturbation splits the degenerate ground level into two distinct levels separated by 4.8 x 10-6 eV. What should be the wavelength and frequency of the emitted photon when the atom has jumped between these states? Also, find the region of the electromagnetic spectrum in which they fall.
A
f = 4.2 × 1016 Hz, λ = 10. nm, X-rays
B
f = 3.0 × 1010 Hz, λ = 10. cm, Microwaves
C
f = 5.2 × 1013 Hz, λ = 26 μm, Infared
D
f = 1.2 × 109 Hz,λ = 26 cm, Radio waves